Buffalo Bills adamant now is not the time to change who they are ahead of Wild Card Round

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen referenced a quote his college football coach used to say about not changing things up before big games.

"You dance with who brung ya, and we're not going to try and change anything," Allen said after practice on Wednesday.

The mindset was echoed by Allen's teammates and coaches. As the Bills prepare for their Wild Card matchup against the Denver Broncos, there's no doubt pressure has been elevated. But they don't believe now is the time to change who they've been this season.

"I haven't really seen anyone try and switch it up," wide receiver Mack Hollins said. "It's about being the same team. Being a new team is not going to help us win the game, being the team that got us here is going to help us win."

"We made it to this point, there's no reason to change, there's no reason to add some secret recipe," defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. "What we've been doing is good enough and we need to keep harping on those details, keeping harping on the fundamentals and the things we always do and that will lock us in for the game."

In theory, this mindset makes perfect sense. The Bills have had a fantastic season and are the No. 2 seed in the AFC for a reason. But is there a benefit to recognizing the stakes are now different with a win or go home?

"That's exactly how we want to treat it, just like that," Rasul Douglas said when asked about the Bills reality. "If you don't win, you ain't coming in on Monday. Well, you going to come in, but it's going to be for exit meetings, you might as well say Cancun on three."

“There are very few teams that go on a very clean straight line in terms of their path to their goals,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “Most of the time there’s a journey of, some ups and downs, and some learning as you go through things and deal with adversity. And it’s no different for us in that way.”