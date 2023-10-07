Watch Now
Buffalo Bills activate Von Miller off PUP/Reserve list, White goes to injured reserve

Posted at 6:41 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 18:41:46-04

LONDON, UK. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that linebacker/edge rusher Von Miller has been activated off the PUP/Reserve list. Making him eligible to play in Buffalo's matchup against Jacksonville on Sunday.

If Miller does play it will be his first game-action for the Bills since suffering an ACL injury last Thanksgiving in Detroit.

Additionally the Bills also moved cornerback Tre'Davious White to the injured reserve list. And downgraded defensive end Shaq Lawson to questionable with a toe injury

Buffalo and Jacksonville kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. est. on Sunday

