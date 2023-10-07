Buffalo Bills activate Von Miller off PUP/Reserve list, White goes to injured reserve

LONDON, UK. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that linebacker/edge rusher Von Miller has been activated off the PUP/Reserve list. Making him eligible to play in Buffalo's matchup against Jacksonville on Sunday.

If Miller does play it will be his first game-action for the Bills since suffering an ACL injury last Thanksgiving in Detroit.



Bills roster moves ⬇️ - Activated LB Von Miller from Reserve/PUP - Placed CB Tre’Davious White on Injured Reserve - CB Ja’Marcus Ingram and DT Kendal Vickers have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game vs Jacksonville — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 7, 2023

Additionally the Bills also moved cornerback Tre'Davious White to the injured reserve list. And downgraded defensive end Shaq Lawson to questionable with a toe injury

Injury Report Update: DE Shaq Lawson has been added to the injury report. Lawson is questionable (toe). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 7, 2023

Buffalo and Jacksonville kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. est. on Sunday