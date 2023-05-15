Buffalo Bills 2023 preseason schedule finalized

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the 2023 preseason schedule has been finalized.

The Bills will play three preseason games, the first game will be at home and the other two will be on the road.

Preseason Week 1

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Saturday, August 12, 1 p.m.

Preseason Week 2

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, August 19, 6:30 p.m.

Preseason Week 3

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Saturday, August 26, 1 p.m.

The Bills said the game on August 12 against Colts at Highmark Stadium will be Kids Day presented by Fisher-Price. There will be fun for the whole family starting at 9 a.m. with a Power Wheels track, giant inflatables, games, and more. The team said information on how to get tickets will be available later this summer.

The regular season schedule was released on May 11, you can find more information here.