Circle the wagons Buffalo Bills fans, the 2023 season schedule has been released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get your Buffalo Bills gear ready and circle those wagons because the 2023 season schedule has been released.

The Bills have secured six prime-time games this season and will also be returning to London for the first time since 2015.

Below is the complete 2023 schedule for the Bills:

Week 1

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Monday, September 11, 8:15 p.m.

Week 2

Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m.

Week 3

Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders

FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m.

Week 4

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m.

Week 5

Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Sunday, October 8, 9:30 a.m.

Week 6

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, October 15, 8:20 p.m.

Week 7

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m.

Week 8

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Thursday, October 26, 8:15 p.m.

Week 9

Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m.

Week 10

Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Monday, November 13, 8:15 p.m.

Week 11

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, November 19, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12

Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

Sunday, November 26, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13

BYE WEEK

Week 14

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Sunday, December 10, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15

Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, December 17, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Saturday, December 23, 8:00 p.m.

Week 17

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Sunday, December 31, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sunday, January 7, TBD