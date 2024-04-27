Brandon Beane hits the checklist for Buffalo Bills on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — There was a lot more action for the Buffalo Bills on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. After trading out of the first round on Day 1, the Bills were ready to make their first selection with the No. 33 overall pick.

The day started with former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman. The 20-year-old is a big target for Josh Allen, who has been questioned if he will be productive at the NFL level because of his lack of speed displayed at the combine.

"I don't think I have ever been caught from behind," said Keon Coleman.

The Opelousas native is confident that his play will speak for itself.

Buffalo then addressed their lack of depth in the defensive back room by selecting safety Utah's Cole Bishop. The defining quality that stood out to the Bills was his versatility to play the position.

"I was playing some free, some strong, I was in the box," said Cole Bishop.

Lastly, the Bills added an intriguing piece, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter from Duke. His personality and hard work ethic make him stand out. Outside of being a three-year captain, Carter describes himself as having a high football IQ with high motor skills, and strong hands.

"At Duke, I went through a lot, and I had to grow up as a leader," said DeWayne Carter.

Before heading into the later rounds, 7 Sports Briana Aldridge and Dom Tibbetts discuss everything you need to know about the Bills round 2 and 3 picks.