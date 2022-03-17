Bové: The Buffalo Bills are officially all in on winning a Super Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Von Miller is the biggest free agent signing in the history of the Buffalo Bills. Coincidentally, the deal comes 10-years to the week that the team signed Mario Williams, who was brought in to help turn the Bills into a playoff team. Miller doesn't need to worry about helping the Bills get to the playoffs. He's here to help the Bills win it all.

For years, the Bills have been searching for an edge rusher that strikes fear into their opponents. On Wednesday they found what they've been looking for.

Few players have more pass rushing prowess than Miller, who has 115.5 career sacks and immediately makes the Bills defense that much more formidable. Miller is the NFL sacks leader among active players and has averaged 11.5 sacks per season since joining the Denver Broncos in 2011. The eight-time Pro Bowler is a two-time Super Bowl champion, most recently with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Before the 2021 season, Bills GM Brandon Beane made it clear the team needed to improve it's pass rush. Beane and company used their first two selections in the 2021 draft on defensive linemen Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham. The two players combined for 6.5 sacks during their rookie seasons. A.J. Epenesa, the teams first pick in the 2020 draft, also failed to live up to expectations, tallying just 1.5 sacks in his sophomore season. While the future could still be bright for all three youngsters, none of them have proven to be a sure-thing as the Bills look to take the next step.

Miller on the other hand is the surest of things. Despite his age, he hasn't seen a major decline in production. He proved that on the biggest stage, recording two sacks in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is the splash Bills fans have been waiting for. Buffalo was already among the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2022 and this further solidifies that.

Their are still areas of concern for the Bills. Longtime starting corner back Levi Wallace appears to be heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. All-Pro corner Tre'Davious White is recovering from a torn ACL. But these problems become less significant when you have a pass rusher that can explode an offensive game plan on any given play.

So as the NFL calendar turns to 2022 the Bills have their guy and their new year's resolution - hoist the Lombardi Trophy on February 12, 2023 in Arizona.