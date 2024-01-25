Bove: Plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Buffalo Bills offense

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the Buffalo Bills head into the off-season there will be plenty of talk about their offense and the need for more weapons. A lack of explosive play-makers, especially at wide receiver, is the Bills most pressing need and that was clear in their season ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

But there are also plenty of reasons to be excited about the offense and their potential next season. With young players like Dalton Kincaid, James Cook, O'Cyrus Torrence, and Khalil Shakir the Bills have a solid core to build around.

That Josh Allen guy doesn't hurt either.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove looks at the Bills offense and what players are poised for a big season in 2024.

