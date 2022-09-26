Bove: Don't let this loss change your expectations about the Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, FL [WKBW] — So they lost a game. If you're a Bills fan, you're probably agitated, frustrated, and confused.

How could they only score 19 points? How did they not convert on three attempts from the two-yard line? Why didn't McKenzie get out of bounds?

This is my way to general thought on the game from a Bills perspective.



They didn't make enough plays to win this game and still almost did. This doesn't change my expectations for the season. I still believe they are one of the best teams in football. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 25, 2022

These are all valid questions but it's time to remember it's just the third week of the season. If you haven't already, go look at some of the other scores around the league on Sunday. Weird things happen each and every week in the NFL. To their credit, it's not fair to call this loss to the Miami Dolphins weird or a fluke. They are a very well-balanced team and should contend for a playoff spot.

"We just didn't play good situational football," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said after the loss. "Our defense played very well. Special teams had a really good day, but on the offensive side of the ball we didn't take care of business and that starts with me."

With a revolving door of players and countless self-inflicted wounds, the Bills still almost won a road game against a team that should make the playoffs. After the game, the Bills were understandably deflated, but plenty of players mentioned how proud they were of the guys that stepped up due to injury.

"To see the fight we have in us, you know, we're missing guys all over the place, and we don't want to use that as an excuse," Bills tight end Dawson Knox said. "It's the 24-hour rule. We stick with this loss for 24 hours, get the corrections and move on."

So while the Bills turn to the calendar to Week 4 and the Baltimore Ravens, fans should be doing the same thing. Josh Allen had 447 total yards and they only scored two touchdowns. That won't happen often. Even with an entire secondary of backups, the Bills held the Dolphins to 21 points, seven of which came after a Bills turnover deep in their own territory.

This team is very good and despite their first loss of the season, there are so many reasons to believe this team has what it takes to win it all.

Don't believe me? Just listen to Von Miller. He knows a thing or two about winning.