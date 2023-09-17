Bounce Back Bills route Las Vegas 38-10 in front of home crowd

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills earned a much-needed bounce-back win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon 38-10 at Highmark Stadium

Bills fans were certainly hoping for a better start to this one. The Raiders took the game's opening kickoff and drove down the field 75 yards in five plays to get the game's first points. Jimmy Garoppolo connected with wide receiver Davante Adams on a 16-yard pass to take the early 7-0 lead.

After a quick three-and-out from the Buffalo offense. Sean McDermott's defense gave this team an early spark. DaQuan Jones forced pressure on Garoppolo forcing his pass to be tipped at the line by Greg Rousseau. Which led to Terrel Bernard's first career interception.

Josh Allen and the offense went right to work deep in Las Vegas territory. A seven-play drive ended in Latavius Murray's first touchdown as a member of the Bills.

Tied at seven and following a Raiders punt. The next Bills drive would produce more points. This time on second and goal, Josh Allen found an open Dawson Knox in the endzone. Buffalo would take a 14-7 lead.

Fast forward to late in the second quarter with Buffalo leading 14-10. The offense got a shot to put some points on the scoreboard before halftime. And that's exactly what they did. An eight-play, 57-yard drive ended with Josh Allen's second touchdown pass of the day. This time an 11-yard pass to Khalil Shakir while the pocket was collapsing on him.

Buffalo would take a 21-10 lead to halftime.

Out of the break, the Buffalo offense picked up right where they left off. Deep in Raiders territory, McDermott once again decided to go for it on a fourth down from the two-yard line. Allen would scramble and throw a laser to Gabe Davis in tight coverage for the touchdown. Putting the Bills up 28-10.

The fourth quarter opened with a Tyler Bass field goal to extend the lead to 31-10. A drive that started off of Matt Milano's second interception of the season.

A final "icing on the cake" drive by Allen and the offense, ended in a Damien Harris touchdown made it a 38-10 ballgame.

That would be your final score as Buffalo gets its first win of the season and improves to 1-1 overall.