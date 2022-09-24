BillsMafia generosity begins to pour in for Imagine For Youth Foundation

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — In just a few short hours after it was announced via Micah Hyde's agent that the All-Pro safety would be placed on the Injured Reserve list, effectively ending his 2022-2023 season. BillsMafia has once again showcased their generosity for a good cause.

You know what to do: @IMagINeForYouth — Del Reid 🔥🔥🔥 (@DelReid) September 24, 2022

7 Sports spoke with the Imagine For Youth Foundation, which was founded by Hyde and his wife Amanda who serves as the foundation's president and in just over two and half hours, over $12,800 has been raised via the site's donation page.

The most common increment of donation has been in the amount of $23 for Hyde's jersey number.

Thank you so much for the love and support you’ve shown me and my family. It is truly unreal. Bills Mafia, we love you! #23in23 — Micah Hyde (@micah_hyde) September 24, 2022

A link to the sites donation page can be found here: Imagine For Youth Foundation