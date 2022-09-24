Watch Now
BillsMafia generosity begins to pour in for Imagine For Youth Foundation

Foundation founded by Bills safety Micah Hyde
Posted at 3:13 PM, Sep 24, 2022
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — In just a few short hours after it was announced via Micah Hyde's agent that the All-Pro safety would be placed on the Injured Reserve list, effectively ending his 2022-2023 season. BillsMafia has once again showcased their generosity for a good cause.

7 Sports spoke with the Imagine For Youth Foundation, which was founded by Hyde and his wife Amanda who serves as the foundation's president and in just over two and half hours, over $12,800 has been raised via the site's donation page.

The most common increment of donation has been in the amount of $23 for Hyde's jersey number.

