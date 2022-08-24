Bills to sit Allen, most starters in preseason finale against Carolina

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Bills were back on the practice field Wednesday for the last time before Friday's preseason finale against Carolina. Head coach Sean McDermott confirming prior to practice that quarterback Josh Allen and many of the starters will not play.

Which leaves the door wide open for some of the bubble guys on the roster to make their case for a spot on this team.

"It's easy to kind of count numbers this time of the year and think, hey the script has already been written," McDermott said. "Really all it takes is one team and why not just go for it and keep pushing."

That’s the message being shared around the locker room. The pressure that comes with the final week of the preseason looming is something guys like linebacker Tyrel Dodson know all too well.

"You can never be scared because throughput practice it's going to show that you're ready or not. I talked to a lot of undrafted guys and I think every undrafted guy can play somewhere. So I'm excited to see those guys ball out."

Buffalo and Carolina kickoff at 7 pm on Friday from Bank of America Stadium.