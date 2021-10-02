Bills to elevate CB Cam Lewis Sunday vs. Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are dipping into their practice squad for their date with Houston tomorrow. Cornerback Cam Lewis will make his 2021 regular season debut on Sunday against the Texans.

Lewis joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing college football for the UB Bulls. He played in five games in 2020 and recorded six total tackles without any pass breakups.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out, while cornerback Taron Johnson, who Lewis briefly replaced in 2020, is officially questionable. You can find Buffalo's full injury report here, and the WKBW sports team's predictions here. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m.