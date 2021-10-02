Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills to elevate CB Cam Lewis Sunday vs. Texans

items.[0].image.alt
Duane Burleson/AP
Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (47) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Bills Lions Football Cam Lewis
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 16:48:06-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are dipping into their practice squad for their date with Houston tomorrow. Cornerback Cam Lewis will make his 2021 regular season debut on Sunday against the Texans.

Lewis joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing college football for the UB Bulls. He played in five games in 2020 and recorded six total tackles without any pass breakups.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out, while cornerback Taron Johnson, who Lewis briefly replaced in 2020, is officially questionable. You can find Buffalo's full injury report here, and the WKBW sports team's predictions here. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!