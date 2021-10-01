Watch
Poyer, Feliciano ruled out for Sunday's Bills vs. Texans game

Brett Carlsen/AP
Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 12:11:50-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will be without two of their starters when they host the Houston Texans in their week four game on Sunday.

Jordan Poyer was injured in the team's week three game against the Washington Football Team. He was seen on the trainer's table and was walking around the sideline during the 4th quarter of the game. He didn't practice all week as he continues to nurse his ankle.

Jon Feliciano popped up on the team's injury report this week with a concussion. He didn't practice on Thursday.

As far as other injuries go, Taron Johnson [groin] and Efe Obada [ankle] are considered questionable for this weekend. Both didn't practice on Thursday.

