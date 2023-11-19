Watch Now
Bills safety Taylor Rapp injured, taken off the field in ambulance

Bills safety injured at the end of the first half and taken off the field by an ambulance.
WKBW
Posted at 6:13 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 18:13:10-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp was taken off the field in ambulance after a scary collision late in the second quarter. Rapp collided with Jets running back Breece Hall and teammate Taron Johnson.

Rapp stumbled after initially making contact, but then fell to the ground seconds later. He was tended by trainers for several minutes before he was put on a stretcher and loaded into the back of the ambulance.

On the TV broadcast of the game Rapp could be seen moving his hands as he was taken off the field.

On the same play, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson was also injured and taken into the locker room with trainers.

