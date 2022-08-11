Bills safety Jaquan Johnson begins to shine with new found opportunities

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — Bills safety Jaquan Johnson has had to develop quite a bit of patience heading into his fourth year in Buffalo.

With All-Pro safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer anchoring the safety spot, the opportunities for Johnson to prove himself on that side of the ball haven’t always been there. But Johnson has found his role as a key member of the special teams unit. Earning him praise from the Bills coaching staff.

As the "personal protector" of the unit, Johnson takes command of the special teams on the field. Providing the last layer of protection for the punter among the many other responsibilities that fall into his lap. It may not be what Johnson had envisioned the early part of his career molding into. But he’s never allowed himself to make any excuses. All because he knows that in just a matter of seconds, his number could be called.

“Everything is always about attitude and patience. You can’t really do anything but control your attitude and effort," said Johnson. "And whenever you get that opportunity to make a play you make the most of it.

"When he’s had opportunities, although there haven’t been many, when he’s gotten opportunities to play in games he’s done a good job for us," adds defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. "And now because of the injury to Jordan he’s getting more reps. And he’s showing what he’s capable of if he’s called on to have to play an extended period of time. That he can get the job done.”