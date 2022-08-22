Watch Now
Bills safety duo Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer crack NFL Top-100 players for 2022

Brett Carlsen
<p>ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammate Micah Hyde #23 after intercepting the ball during the third quarter against Miami Dolphins on December 17, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:43 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 22:43:14-04

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer both cracked the NFL Top-100 players of 2022 list on Sunday. Hyde coming in at No. 50 and Poyer at No. 45.

Previously Von Miller was the only other Buffalo player on the list coming in at No. 93

