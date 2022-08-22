Bills safety duo Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer crack NFL Top-100 players for 2022

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer both cracked the NFL Top-100 players of 2022 list on Sunday. Hyde coming in at No. 50 and Poyer at No. 45.
