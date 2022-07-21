Bills running back room shares responsibility for creating a balanced offense

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has stressed the importance of maintaining a solid run-game in the Bills offense over the last few seasons. First year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey inherits that responsibility heading into the season.

“Every game kind of evolves differently as the game goes on. I think the biggest thing is you have to be able to have that threat of being able to run the football," said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Heading into training camp six different running backs fill the roster. Fourth year back Devin Singletary who led the Bills in rushing last season will presumably be the team’s starter. Zack Moss is the only other back on the current roster to play for the Bills in 2021. But make sure to keep your eyes on second round pick James Cook. Who Singletary knows very well.

"We work out together down south. So it’s all love. Picking up where we left off in the offseason. Just finding ways to get better now," Singletary says.

The success of the Bills offense this year could very well lie in the hands of supplementing their already proven passing attack with a threatening run-game. Singletary takes great responsibility in making sure guys like Cook can help do just that. Re-paying the support he was given not too long ago in his career.

“I had guys in the league that did that for me and it helped. So I want to do the same thing. Like I said, he’s (James) a quick learner. We all know he can ball," Singletary added. "So this year is going to be fun.”

Bills training camp opens up Sunday July 24th.