Bills running back Devin Singletary impressed with Zack Moss' camp performance

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to suit up for training camp practice number seven, and day number two of full pads on Monday morning, running back Devin Singletary has been impressed with the running back room as a whole.

Specifically, Singletary has praised the efforts of Zack Moss who's been flashing some really great performances throughout camp so far.

Moss, in his third year in the NFL is coming off a concussion he suffered this past November. But despite the setback his teammates are seeing him take all the right steps to help become a versatile weapon in the Bills backfield.

"He's getting back to himself. i think last year was tough for him coming off the injury. But this year he's looking good," said Singletary. "And he keeps going. That's all you can do. Day in and day out. Take it day-by-day. Keeping getting better. Keep finding ways to get better and I think that's what he's doing."