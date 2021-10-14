Bills run defense prepares for tough challenge against "one of league's best backs"

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last weekend, it was about stopping the pass game. This weekend, the Buffalo Bills defense is keying in on the ground game and one of the league's best running backs in Derrick Henry.

"He's a really good back and we're gonna have our hands full trying to contain him," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "It's a completely different style of offense centered around their running back instead of the quarterback. So it'll be a challenge for use but we'll try to come up with some ways to slow him down."

No one's been able to slow Henry down through five games this season. He's averaging 128 yards and has reached the endzone seven times.

"You look at his production and what he's done throughout his career," safety Jordan Poyer said. "But I think our defense is ready for the task. We're gonna have to have 11 guys running to the football. He's a very good back and we've gotta get our population to the football."

"He's a tough guy to bring down. I mean he's good outside, he's good inside the tackles, he's fast and he pulls away from defensive backs when he has the ball in his hands," head coach Sean McDermott added. "It's a full plan if you will in making sure we understand not only how he runs but how to get him down."

While a few teams in the league have had some issues against Henry, who's surpassed 100 rushing yards in four of the Titans' five games, the Buffalo run defense has faired pretty well against him. In their last three meetings, Henry has averaged 63.6 rushing yards and has reached the endzone three times, including two scores last season.

The Bills run defense knows what they have ahead of them, but they also know they have the ability to stop the run. Despite some guys missing playing time due to injuries, the Bills have allowed an average of just 74.8 rushing yards a game which is good for 3rd in the NFL.

"We just keep getting better. Guys come to work everyday from the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs to practice," Poyer said about their success stopping the run. "No one one out here feels complacent or thinks we've made it. We come in, put our head down and go to work."

The Bills and Titans play Monday night. You can watch the game on 7ABC.