Bills rule out Spencer Brown for game against Packers

Wade Payne/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 10:58:44-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the Bills return from the bye week with a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Packers they'll be without their starting right tackle.

On Friday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled out Spencer Brown for Sunday's game. McDermott wouldn't put any timeline on Brown's injury beyond this week.

Brown has started all six games for the Bills this season. In his absence, the Bills will likely lean on veteran offensive lineman David Quessenberry. Quessenberry has appeared in all six games the Bills have played this season, but has not started a game since joining the team in the offseason.

Jake Kumerow and Taiwan Jones, who have also been on the injury report this week, are questionable for Sunday's game.

