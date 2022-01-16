Bills rout Patriots and prove they're a force to be reckoned with

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Josh Allen had more touchdowns than incomplete passes on Saturday as the Bills stomped the Patriots to advance to the Divisional Round. On both sides of the ball, the Bills flexed their muscles.

On offense, they couldn't be stopped. The Bills scored seven touchdowns on seven possessions. According to Football Perspective, this was the first time in NFL history a team has played an entire game without punting, kicking a field goal, or turning the ball over. So Bills fans, congrats, you witnessed history on Saturday.

"Obviously we know this team pretty well, it's the third time we've played them," Allen said after the game. "That's a good team we just played but the way we came out and executed was good to see."

"It’s a good offense. They got good wide receivers. They got a really good quarterback. Decent O-line. And now they implement the run game, as well. Whether that’s with Josh Allen or Singletary," Patriots defensive end Matthew Judon said after the game. "So when they are hitting on all phases, intermediate game, short game, every run seemed like it was six yards. That’s very hard to stop and contain. So, it was their night tonight. And you have to give credit to them."

But it wasn't just a dominant day for the offense. Defensively, they forced two Mac Jones interceptions and held the Patriots to just 89 rushing yards. Jones' first interception was taken away by Micah Hyde, who made one of the more impressive plays I've ever seen. His fellow safety Jordan Poyer said after the game "that might have been the most unbelievable play I've ever seen on the field."

"Obviously you know the DNA of the Buffalo Bills is to remain humble and always have a growth mindset of what we can do next," Harrison Phillips said. "But in that same humble approach, we're very proud of what we've accomplished and when you go out on that field, all 11 guys on that defense believe they can beat the man in front of them. That's how we play great team defense and that's what happened out there today and the mindset we had as a team."

So with all that said, what exactly did we learn about the Bills on Saturday night? Well, it's rather simple. When the Bills play as they did on Saturday, there isn't a team in the NFL they can't beat.

To think they can have this kind of performance every night is unrealistic. But heck, Saturday was a clinic and it came against a pretty good team.

As the playoffs move along the competition will get tougher. Barring a Steelers upset over the Chiefs, the Bills will likely be heading to Arrowhead Stadium next week. The Bills will be the underdogs, but that's just how they'd want it. This team thrives when they think people are overlooking them.

Under head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have not won a playoff game on the road. Add that to the list of hurdles this team needs to clear to get where they're trying to go. The good news for the Bills? Allen is an expert when it comes to hurdles.