Bills release veteran LB A.J. Klein

Posted at 4:14 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 16:14:46-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — A. J. Klein's tenure with the Buffalo Bills has come to an end. On Tuesday the team announced they've released the 30-year-old linebacker after two seasons in Buffalo.

Klein has started 15 games since joining the Bills prior to the 2020 season and served as the primary backup linebacker behind Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.

During his two seasons with the Bills Klein had one interception, two fumble recoveries and 82 solo tackles.

Klein's release frees up $5.2 million in cap space heading into the 2022 season.

Prior to the move, the Bills were approximately $6.5M over the salary cap. All teams must be cap compliant but the start of the new league year on March 16.

