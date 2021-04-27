Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills re-sign Ike Boettger to one-year deal

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Scuteri/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Ike Boettger (65) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Ike Boettger Bills Cardinals Football
Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 16:54:12-04

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are officially bringing back a member of their offensive line, re-signing Ike Boettger to a one-year deal.

The team placed a restricted free agent tender on him last month. He was tendered at the right of refusal level which means he'll make a little more than $2M this season.

Boettger joined the Bills in 2018 after he was claimed off waivers following a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2020, Boettger played in 12 regular season games [starting in seven] while Cody Ford sat out with an injury. He also started in all three of the team's playoff games.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma