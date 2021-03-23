Bills re-sign free agent WR Isaiah McKenzie

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Isaiah McKenzie is staying in Buffalo.

On Tuesday afternoon his agency announced McKenzie has re-signed with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal. According to NFL Network, the deal is worth $1.15 million with $300 thousand guaranteed.

In 2020, McKenzie was a jack of all trades for the Bills and scored seven touchdowns in the regular season [five receiving, one passing, and one punt return.] In the postseason, McKenzie also had a touchdown. McKenzie's 30 receptions for 282 yards in the regular season were both personal bests for the 25-year-old receiver.

Bove's take:

This move makes way too much sense for both sides. On Monday, I tweeted the Bills should bring back McKenzie if they could make it work financially. Getting McKenzie locked in for $1.15 million seems like a bargain for a player who scored seven touchdowns last year.

McKenzie's versatility gives the Bills' offense plenty of options. In McKenzie's third year his production in the passing game jumped dramatically and he showed to be a viable option in the slot opposite Cole Beasley.

With the departure of Andre Roberts, McKenzie will likely take over the full-time returning responsibilities as well. In 2020 McKenzie only returned one punt and he took it 84 yards to the house against the Dolphins in the regular-season finale.

This is a smart move for the Bills as they look to make another run at the Super Bowl.