Bills QB Josh Allen says "If I can go, I'm going to go"

Jason Behnken/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and cornerback Ross Cockrell (43) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 13:23:15-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is considered day-to-day with a foot sprain suffered on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, he was listed as a limited participant during the teams walk-through but he said if it's up to him, he'll be on the field against the Carolina Panthers.

“Obviously I want whatever's the best opportunity for our team to win the football game but if I can go, I’m going to go," Allen said after practice.

Allen, who was wearing a walking boot after the loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday said he's still sore but the pain has improved.

“It’s quite a bit better, and again, hats off to the training staff for putting up with me in the training room and giving me the attention that I’ve needed. But again, we need to attack these next few days."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott echoed those same comments and said the team will be handling the injury one day at a time.

“[I'm] feeling good.," Allen added. Obviously we’ve got a few more days we’ve got to rehab. Obviously I’d love to play and we’ll have to reevaluate some things in a couple days. But as of right now it feels pretty good and we’re fortunate to have the training staff we do to work on it around the clock.”

