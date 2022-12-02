Bills QB Josh Allen gains attention beyond the 716

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gained national attention through commercials, earning the second top selling jersey on the NFL's website, and even through acts of kindness.

Allen has even had signs make it all the way to "Patriot Territory" during election time.

His jersey is even being sold at London's Heathrow Airport.

Back on Western New York soil, Store 716 has had a hard time keeping t-shirts with his face and name in stock.

"[Allen] is Buffalo, when people look at him and the things he does, what he says, how he acts, his sense of humor. It mirrors our city and our people. How could you not want to wear something about Josh all the time?" said Store 716 manager, Victoria Pascuzzi.

Allen has been known for caring about his fans and after Thursday night's win over the New England Patriots, he made one 9-year-old's day.

Really cool moment from Bills QB Josh Allen. It’s practically an empty stadium, but a young fan wearing a No. 17 jersey screamed his name. He yells for the kid to come down so he can sign his football. 30 seconds to make a memory that kid will have forever #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/ljtxflc3bp — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 2, 2022

"I just screamed his name, he signed my football and I just went off excited," said Ryder Weisse, who was celebrating his dad's, Rich, birthday.

Before the game, Ryder played catch with Stefon Diggs and received Tre'Davious White's gloves, plus autographs from Allen, and White.

Ryder says being his first NFL game, it was more than he could have ever hoped for.

"It feels good, like a dream," said Weisse.