Josh Allen for Mayor sign makes its way to Maine's campaign trail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City has called a flag on a play leading up to Election Day.

Officials out in the City of Westbrook, Maine took to Facebook to say some people have stopped by its City Hall asking why they see Josh Allen lawn signs. but not his name on the ballot.

The sign is all too familiar to Bills Mafia.

Zoom Buffalo owner, Rory Allen said, "We thought, last year it'd be funny to come up with a Josh Allen for Mayor Sign, just kind of as a joke. Then, people actually wanted them."

These "Josh Allen for Mayor" signs have somehow made their way to "Patriot Territory" now causing some people in New England to scratch their heads, with the impression that a *new candidate* named Josh Allen is running in their town of about 20,000 people, in Westbrook, ME.

"We totally forgot we even launched this sign," the entrepreneur told Pheben Kassahun. "I think it's funny. That poor mayor has basically been looking for anybody for him, I think, unfortunately."

"Thankfully, our city clerk, her husband is a big Buffalo Bills fan and she knew exactly what was going on, right off the back," City of Westbrook, ME Mayor Michael T. Foley said. "Letting folks know that that wasn't an actual candidate in the City of Westbrook and I was the only candidate on the ballot, running unopposed."

The City of Westbrook released a somewhat humorous statement on its Facebook page on October 28 saying:

"A few folks have stopped by City Hall to let us know that there's something wrong with their ballots - they've seen lawn signs around town for this Josh Allen fella, but he's not listed as a candidate.



Please note that Josh Allen is the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is not actually a candidate in the City of Westbrook. Votes cast for Josh Allen will be counted as blanks.



But now we know we've got some loyal Bills fans in town!"

Funny thing is, this all started with the Allen/Diggs sign, in 2020.

The hoodie Rory Allen is sporting is remnants of the social media frenzy in that contentious political year.

"We're just over here having fun... and Go Bills," Rory Allen said.