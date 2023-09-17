Bills offense marches to the beat of their own drum in high-powered showcase

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Remember when we all asked for Josh Allen to take better care of the football? Well in today's 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, QB1 did just that.

His only interception of the day (that was tipped at the line of scrimmage) was wiped due to a defensive holding call. And by the end of the game Allen's stat line a beautiful 31 of 37 passing. Three touchdowns for 274 yards with a passer rating of 124.5.

"I thought (Ken) Dorsey called a great game in terms of switching things up. It gave our guys some options and they went out and executed it," said Allen after the win.

Aside from Allen, the Bills ground attack shined in the home opener. James Cook paved the way with 123 yards on 17 carries. His teammates Latavius Murray and Damien Harris both found the endzone once. And chipped in 55 yards rushing as well. An all-around balanced attack for 60 minutes.

"Teams are going to pick their poison. So it's good to have this guy or that guy that can do that. We just want to spread the love," Harris told reporters after the game. "We've got a lot of talented guys. And everybody wants to make a play when their number is called."

Then there's the receivers. Nine different guys hauled in a reception this afternoon. And leading the way was Gabe Davis. Six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs finished with seven receptions and 66 yards. While rookie Dalton Kincaid tallied 43 yards on five catches and almost recorded his first career touchdown on a tough catch and throw from Josh Allen late in the second quarter.

Davis said after the game that it was tough all week to hear the doubt about this Bills team. But added that having the ability to prove those naysayers wrong really brought out the best in the team .

"Like I said everything happens for a reason. And I feel like it helped us understand each other better, work harder," he said. "And know we have to be on our P's and Q's in order to go out and be able to execute."