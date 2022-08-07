Bills OC Ken Dorsey finding balance in working with offensive position groups

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills first year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey continues to build and strengthen his relationship with quarterback Josh Allen. But before the Bills training camp practice on Sunday, Dorsey emphasized the importance of making himself available to rest of the position groups in the offense.

Dorsey doesn't want any of his guys to feel their role within his offensive system is "undervalued." And despite the challenges of carving out time to be present with each position group. He knows that finding the right balance will be crucial for the long term success of his offense as a whole moving forward.

"I think it's important for the offensive line to have faith that I have buy-in to what they're doing. And I think the only way to do that is be around them. I think it's important for the receivers, the tight ends to feel that way. The running backs. And then obviously the quarterbacks. You're going to be in that room a lot as well. So you try to balance it and be a part of each individual room as much as I can."

Monday's training camp session is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. from St. John Fisher University.