Bills Mafia wins #FOXFanBracket as best fans in the NFL for second consecutive year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have the best fan base in the NFL for the second consecutive year, according to Fox Sports.

Known as the #FOXFanBracket, Fox Sports creates polls on Twitter that allows fans of NFL teams to go head-to-head to determine the best fan base. The team that has more votes at the end of the poll is declared the winner. The team then moves on to the next round to go head-to-head with another fan base until the bracket is complete and a champion is crowned.

Bills Mafia won the #FOXFanBracket in 2020, defeating the Green Bay Packers.

Thursday, Bills Mafia secured back-to-back championships by defeating the Cleveland Browns 55.2% to 44.8% after over 177,000 votes were cast.

The winning fan base gets to place a billboard in the hometown of their biggest rival proclaiming that they are the best fans in the NFL. Last year that meant Bills Mafia put the billboard in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Bills open the 2021-2022 season at home Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.