Bills Mafia greets the team after a big win over the Detroit Lions

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — We're sharing the voices of Bills Mafia who spent part of Sunday night at the airport to greet the team.

This comes after a post on X from Bills Lineman Dion Dawkins.

Huge WINNNNN we Comming home with the W .. will the mafia be at the airport 🧐 AIRPORT PARTY 👀#BillsMafia All Pro Shnow #ProBowlVote #DionDawkins — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) December 16, 2024

The Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 48-42 on the road to improve to 11-3 on the season and still have a shot at the number 1 seed in the AFC.