Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills Mafia greets the team after a big win over the Detroit Lions

The Bills improve to 11-3 on the season
Bills fans greet the team in Cheektowaga following a big win over the Detroit Lions
Posted
and last updated

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — We're sharing the voices of Bills Mafia who spent part of Sunday night at the airport to greet the team.

This comes after a post on X from Bills Lineman Dion Dawkins.

The Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 48-42 on the road to improve to 11-3 on the season and still have a shot at the number 1 seed in the AFC.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app