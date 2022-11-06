Bills lose second game of the season, fall to Jets 20-17

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Despite jumping out to an early 14-3 lead, the Buffalo Bills lost their second game of the season, falling to the New York Jets 20-17.

Josh Allen threw two interceptions, while the offense scored just three points in the second half.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson led his team on a go-ahead drive in the final minutes, moving his team 86 yards into the red-zone, where New York kicked the game-winning field goal. The drive lasted 13 plays and took more than six minutes off the clock.

Michael Carter led the way for the Bills on the ground with 76 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Allen was the Bills leading rusher, with 86-yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Stefon Diggs led the way with 93 receiving yards, but didn't have a catch in the second half.

With the loss, the Bills fall to 6-2 on the season, while the Jets improve to 6-3. Despite wins from New York, New England, and Miami, the Bills still have a half-game lead in the AFC East.

The Bills return to Orchard Park next week for a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.