Bills hire Aaron Kromer as new OL coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Aaron Kromer is returning to Buffalo.

Let’s go!! Big time hire. Kromer is an incredible O Line coach and can be valuable for a first time play caller in Dorsey #billsmafia https://t.co/FARIghZoa7 — Eric Wood (@EWood70) February 8, 2022

The newest Bills coach served in the same role with the team from 2015 to 2016. Kromer, 54, most recently served as the Los Angeles Rams Offensive Line coach and Run Game Coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

Bobby Johnson served as the Bills Offensive Line Coach from 2019 to 2021 but is joining Brian Daboll to serve in the same role with the New York Giants.

While with the Bills, Kromer was suspended six games for allegedly punching a teenager who was on his property in the summer of 2015. The charges were later dropped.

Kromer has spent time with six different NFL teams and won a Super Bowl in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints.