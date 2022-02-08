Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills hire Aaron Kromer as new OL coach

items.[0].image.alt
Bill Wippert/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer directs drills during the team's NFL football minicamp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Wednesday, June 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Aaron Kromer
Posted at 7:25 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 19:42:58-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Aaron Kromer is returning to Buffalo.

The newest Bills coach served in the same role with the team from 2015 to 2016. Kromer, 54, most recently served as the Los Angeles Rams Offensive Line coach and Run Game Coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

Bobby Johnson served as the Bills Offensive Line Coach from 2019 to 2021 but is joining Brian Daboll to serve in the same role with the New York Giants.

While with the Bills, Kromer was suspended six games for allegedly punching a teenager who was on his property in the summer of 2015. The charges were later dropped.

Kromer has spent time with six different NFL teams and won a Super Bowl in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!