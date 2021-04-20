Bills GM says the team would love to get QB Josh Allen extended

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was adamant that he wants Josh Allen to be the quarterback of his team for years to come. On Tuesday, with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Beane was asked about the status of a potential extension for his star quarterback.

"Listen, we would love to get Josh extended, no doubt, but it's got to be a number that works for him and works for us," Beane said Tuesday.

Beane first brought up the idea of an extension for Allen following the Bills' loss in the AFC Championship to the Chiefs in January. In 2020, Allen finished second in NFL MVP voting after his best season as a pro. In 16 regular season games, Allen set multiple franchise records with 37 passing touchdowns, 46 total touchdowns, and 4,544 passing yards.

"We're all on the same page, Josh wants to be here and that's the first thing, does the player want to be here, Josh wants to be here, that gives me hope that we'll get something done at some point, I can't guarantee that it'll be this year but the good news is we do have time."

Beane will also need to decide whether or not the Bills should pick up Allen's fifth-year option. They have the same decision to make with Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The deadline for the fifth-year option is on May 3, and while that is rapidly approaching, Beane said those decisions won't be made until after the NFL Draft.

"The hard part this year is going to be the cap has gone down, we don't know exactly where it's going to be next year, probably not a huge increase. Josh's number in the 20s because of the Pro Bowl. Tremaine has made a couple of Pro Bowls, so he's pushing $13M, so, you can't really be flexible with those cap numbers so we've got to make sure if we pick them both up that we're going to have close to $35M space in next years cap."