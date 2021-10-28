Bills focus on moving forward following the bye week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are back from the bye week and now try and move forward following their week six loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"You try and get away the best you can and learn from it. Then you make sure you get a break," head coach Sean McDermott said. "But we're back at it and have a lot to work on."

The Bills are 4-2 on the season and are one of six teams with two losses in the AFC standings. That week six loss was a tough pill to swallow heading into the bye week, but the Bills are used to it, losing in a last second loss to the Arizona Cardinals before the bye week last season.

"We're not going to let one or two losses affect how we play, how we practice, how we interact with each other in the locker room," Quarterback Josh Allen said. "We're gonna continue to try and play our brand of football and sustain our type of caliber and our standard which is playoff caliber. We took that to heart last year and we're gonna take it to heart this year."

Counting their two losses, the Bills are one of the best teams on both sides of the ball through seven weeks of the regular season. They're the 2nd highest scoring offense and the highest scoring defense. But despite all of that success, the Bills aren't satisfied.

"I feel like we haven't played our best ball. We've played some good ball," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. "We gotta keep pushing forward, staying in that little humble area of staying in the grind. Everybody knows that we're a good team but in order to be a good team consistently, you gotta be consistent."

Consistency is a big key heading into the team's final 11 games of the season as they try and fix the things that haven't gone their way. Despite recording the most trips to the red zone among all NFL teams, the Bills are ranked 26th in the league when it comes to scoring red zone touchdowns. With some big games ahead of them, the Bills know settling for field goals and leaving points off the board isn't going to cut it.

"Whatever play is called, we gotta find a way to put the ball in the end zone." Allen said. "It starting with me being smarter with the football, and trying to put our guys in the best possible situation to succeed down there."