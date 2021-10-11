Watch
Bills' fans gather in Downtown Buffalo for watch party

Posted at 11:11 PM, Oct 10, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A road game won’t stop Bills' Mafia from coming together to cheer on our hometown team.

“We will always represent that Bills' blue, that Bills Mafia,” Bills’ fan Derek Middlebrooks said.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered on Chippewa to watch the Bills seek revenge on the Chiefs. The block parties started as a way for fans to gather last season for playoffs during COVID-19 but became popular enough to come back this year.

“We are all in this together,” Bills’ fan Matt Harrison said.

Organizers say they had 600 pre-ticket sales, but expected around 1,000 Fans to spend their Sunday night in the heart of downtown Buffalo.

“Ill be in my Bills blue, all the time, at all hours,” Middlebrooks said. “I’m from Buffalo, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs. It’s the Bills’ Mafia.”

And of course, Bills’ Mafia has high exceptions for this season

“Josh Allen, four or five touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and then a couple rushing from Singletary and Moss,” Harrison said.

“We are going to the Super Bowl, and I guarantee that,” Middlebrooks said.

There are two more block parties scheduled right now:

• November 14, gates open 11:30 a.m.
• December 26, gates open 11:30 a.m.

