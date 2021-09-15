Buffalo Bills 'block parties' to return to Chippewa in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Businesses on Chippewa Street in Downtown Buffalo will be coming together to host outdoor Buffalo Bills "block parties" this season.

The "block party" is a plan that was developed by Chippewa businesses in partnership with the City of Buffalo during the Bills playoff run last season. It allowed the bars and restaurants to host a socially distant outdoor viewing parties while COVID-19 restrictions were in place. The block parties will be for those 21 and older.

Chippewa will be closed from Delaware to Franklin and there will be:

Two LED video walls with live game sound

Live DJ during commercial breaks

Live halftime show

As of now there are four "block parties" scheduled:

• September 19, gates open 11:30 a.m.

• October 10, gates open 4:00 p.m.

• November 14, gates open 11:30 a.m.

• December 26, gates open 11:30 a.m.

Standing room/general admission is $10 and a VIP table, which includes admission and a table that seats up to 10 people, is $250.

You can buy tickets here and view the Facebook event here.