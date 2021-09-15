Watch
Buffalo Bills 'block parties' to return to Chippewa in Downtown Buffalo

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 11:31:20-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Businesses on Chippewa Street in Downtown Buffalo will be coming together to host outdoor Buffalo Bills "block parties" this season.

The "block party" is a plan that was developed by Chippewa businesses in partnership with the City of Buffalo during the Bills playoff run last season. It allowed the bars and restaurants to host a socially distant outdoor viewing parties while COVID-19 restrictions were in place. The block parties will be for those 21 and older.

Chippewa will be closed from Delaware to Franklin and there will be:

  • Two LED video walls with live game sound
  • Live DJ during commercial breaks
  • Live halftime show

As of now there are four "block parties" scheduled:

• September 19, gates open 11:30 a.m.
• October 10, gates open 4:00 p.m.
• November 14, gates open 11:30 a.m.
• December 26, gates open 11:30 a.m.

Standing room/general admission is $10 and a VIP table, which includes admission and a table that seats up to 10 people, is $250.

You can buy tickets here and view the Facebook event here.

