Bills fall in preseason finale 21-0 to Carolina

Preseason win streak snapped at 10
Jacob Kupferman/AP
Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Posted at 10:22 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 22:22:00-04

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their preseason slate in a 21-0 shutout loss against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Friday night.

The Panthers played their starters for most of the first half. While Buffalo sat most of their starters in order to give guys on the "bubble" of making the 53-man roster an opportunity to prove their worth.

Carolina opened up the scoring in the first quarter on a Baker Mayfield touchdown pass to D'Onta Foreman giving the Panthers a 7-0 lead. Mayfield would later hook up with wideout Shi Smith in the second quarter to give Carolina a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Bills offense didn't have many answers in the second half and the Panthers added another touchdown in third quarter. Ultimately sealing the deal for Buffalo as a failed red-zone trip in the fourth quarter ended any bid at getting points on the scoreboard.

Bills punter Matt Araiza did not play in this game which gave way to Matt Barkley taking on four punts. Including a 53 yard punt that was downed at the Carolina eight yard line in the first quarter.

Buffalo will return to Orchard Park for practice Saturday afternoon. They will need to trim their roster to the 53-man threshold by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

