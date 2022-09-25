Bills fall in heat-stricken game to Miami 21-19

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills took their 2-0 record to Hard Rock Stadium for an AFC East battle with their 2-0 rival the Miami Dolphins. The Bills secondary came into the game as the main talking point.

Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford made the start at cornerback. And with Jordan Poyer also being ruled inactive for today's contest, Jaquan Johnson was joined by Damar Hamlin to round out the Buffalo safety group.

Buffalo took the opening drive of the game 75 yards in 10 plays capped off by a Josh Allen to Devin Singletary touchdown pass to take an early 7-0 lead. It also marks the eighth consecutive game the Bills have scored on their opening drive tying the NFL record with the 2016 Atlanta Falcons.

A Josh Allen fumble would give the Dolphins great field position late in the first quarter for a Chase Edmonds touchdown to tie the game up at seven a piece. Both teams would go on to exchange a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter making it a 14-14 ballgame at halftime.

Out of the break Buffalo's defense forced a punt on Miami's opening drive of the half that was pinned deep in their own territory. But Josh Allen led the offense 87 yards down the field in 20 plays which resulted in a field goal to put the Bills up 17-14.

Early in the fourth Tua Tagovailoa on 3rd and 22 connected with Jaylen Waddle on 45-yard pass to put Miami in the redzone. A few plays later, Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds found the endzone for the second time and helped put his guys up 21-17 with 10:05 left in the game.

Josh Allen had eight career fourth quarter comebacks coming into this game and two of which were against the Miami Dolphins. That ensuing drive for the Bills ended in a turnover on downs after Allen missed an open Isaiah McKenzie in the endzone. But after the Dolphins punt deep in their own endzone that resulted in a safety, the Bills had one more chance to make a late drive push for a game-winning field goal.

Sadly with no timeouts the clock ran out on Buffalo's late game heroics, falling to Miami 21-19.