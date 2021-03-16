Menu

Bills extend Tyler Matakevich through 2022

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich (44) reacts to a missed field goal by Los Angeles Rams kicker Samuel Sloman during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 10:35:43-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After losing an all-Pro kick returner at the start of this year's tampering window, the Bills have extended one of their best special teams players.

Tyler Matakevich has agreed to a one-year extension with the Bills. As it stands, he'll stay with Buffalo through the 2022 season.

The former Temple Owl had two pass breakups and 23 tackles in his first season in Orchard Park. He also saw action at linebacker throughout the season.

