Bills extend Tyler Matakevich through 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After losing an all-Pro kick returner at the start of this year's tampering window, the Bills have extended one of their best special teams players.
Tyler Matakevich has agreed to a one-year extension with the Bills. As it stands, he'll stay with Buffalo through the 2022 season.
The @buffalobills have agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich on a one-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/DGeDsKmqx9— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 16, 2021
The former Temple Owl had two pass breakups and 23 tackles in his first season in Orchard Park. He also saw action at linebacker throughout the season.
