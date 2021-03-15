Menu

Reports: Andre Roberts agrees to terms with Texans

Charles Krupa/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Andre Roberts
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 16:11:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After two Pro Bowl seasons with the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver and kick returner Andre Roberts has reportedly agreed to terms with the Houston Texans.

According to Tom Pelissero, Roberts's deal is a two-year contract worth up to $5.95 million. He averaged 30 yards per kickoff return in 2020.

Roberts's departure marks the first significant loss for the Bills of this year's tampering period. The NFL's new league year begins on Wednesday.

