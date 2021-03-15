Reports: Andre Roberts agrees to terms with Texans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After two Pro Bowl seasons with the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver and kick returner Andre Roberts has reportedly agreed to terms with the Houston Texans.

According to Tom Pelissero, Roberts's deal is a two-year contract worth up to $5.95 million. He averaged 30 yards per kickoff return in 2020.

Roberts's departure marks the first significant loss for the Bills of this year's tampering period. The NFL's new league year begins on Wednesday.