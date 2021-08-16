Bills DT Star Lotulelei trending in right direction as Week 1 approaches

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei hasn't played in an NFL game since 2019. After opting out of the 2020 season, the 31-year-old veteran said he's trending in the right direction but still has a long way to go.

“[I'm] trying to get my legs back under me as far as running around, you know for those six, seven, eight-second plays," Lotulelei said. "You really can’t simulate football, so just getting the opportunity to be back into it and get in my legs back under me and stuff like that.”

As he continues to get back into playing shape, he knows it will take some time. Yet despite his time away from football last year, the eight-year NFL veteran was inactive for Friday's preseason opener. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday this is part of the plan.

"Some of why he didn’t play in that ball game is some of the good things we have seen in practice," Frazier said. "Boy, has he been a bright light for us in a lot of ways. We still have some work ahead of us. He’ll have a chance to get some work and maybe in the third preseason game as well."

Lotulelei said he would prefer to get reps during the preseason as he continues working his way back. With lofty expectations heading into the 2021 season, he knows how important is to make sure the team is ready right out of the gate.

"The time is now," Lotulelei said. "You can never say we’ve got this next year. You never know who you will bring in, who is leaving, who is staying. And stuff like that, so, the time is now.”