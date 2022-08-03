Bills defense continuing to hit their stride mid way through training camp

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — There’s a lot of different guys you can point to and say that’s the reason why the Buffalo Bills defense has shined through the first week and half of training camp.

In the last couple of practices the defensive line has made a strong case to be the sole reason.

"They’re monsters.”

What Kaiir Elam said right there has shown to be true. The unit has been making life pretty difficult for Josh Allen and the rotating mix of the guys on the offensive line.

Ed Oliver thinks he and Von Miller together is an unstoppable duo. To the point where it almost seems unfair.

“To be honest though it is cheating when we are on the same side. It’s definitely a win," says Oliver. "But I think when we’re on opposite sides from each other it’s been better.”

From there that success up front seeps into the linebackers. Where guys like Tremaine Edmunds have been making big splash plays that ignite the defensive intensity.

“You see the enthusiasm by our team, our players and his teammates. It becomes infectious when he makes a ply like that. Really any of our guys. It picks everyone up," adds defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. "It gives you that feeling of like ``Ok here we go”.”

It’s certainly helped elevate the play of rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam. Who has become the benefactor of being around playmakers like Tre’Davious White, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

“They’re like the big brothers I never had. I’m sitting next to them and I’m just trying to listen and apply because they have so much knowledge," said Elam. "And they have so much confidence. I’m just trying to earn their trust now at this point.”

All that plays a part into making sure Buffalo retains the distinction of being the NFL's number one defense yet again.