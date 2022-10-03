Bills comeback win over Ravens shows team can win close games

BALTIMORE, MD. (WKBW) — Coming into Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens the Bills were 0-7 in their last seven games decided by one-score. It's been a haunting narrative for Buffalo as they found themselves locked in a close, heated battle with Baltimore.

But thanks to Jordan Poyer's interception in the endzone late in the fourth quarter. The Bills offense marched down the field en route to a Tyler Bass game-winning field goal from 21 yards out. After the game Poyer acknowledged that close-game narrative. But offered this response when asked about it.

"There's been a lot of talk that the Bills haven't been able to win close games. Obviously last week came down to the wire. But we're a good football team and we understand that. We made some mistakes early on in the game and we were able to correct it. No one was pointing fingers. We just came out one play at a time. Brick by brick and made plays when we had too."

In his career, Von Miller has seen plenty of these one-score, closely contested ballgames. Adding that the Bills' recent struggle with a game that came down to the very end played a role in this team's resiliency tonight.

"When you're a good team playing good teams. It's going to be close. Last week was a dogfight that came down to the end, I think having that on our minds and souls coming into this game. We wanted to win and keep playing until it said zero."

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he and center Mitch Morse were talking about the comfortability guys in the locker room felt when faced with the halftime deficit. And the late-game situations that required a total team effort to come away with the win.

"Mitch was saying that we've been here for years now. It's been a consistent thing of sometimes the game goes our way, sometimes the game doesn't go our way. He said it was good to feel like we've been there before. We've been down before, we've rallied before. Even thinking back, there's been plenty of games we can attest to coming back and having a chance."

The Bills will go for win number four of the season next week when they host Pittsburgh. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.