Bills Camp Day 4: Deonte Harty still finding his place with team, Kim Pegula present at camp

Deonte Harty
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) catches a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Deonte Harty
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 15:00:34-04

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Harty is listed at just 5'6'' on the official team roster. But his size has never impeded him from reaching his goals of playing in the NFL.

As he continues to do that with the Bills organization, he'll be the first to admit he has "no idea," what his role on this team will be. His speed makes him a favorite to win some return jobs on special teams. But also presents unique traits that could make him slot threat for Josh Allen and the offense.

Regardless, Harty just wants an opportunity to keep proving naysayers wrong about his size and ability to be an impact NFL player.

"Coming from just one, being small. And coming from a small high school and small division two school you always carry that with you. You just use it as motivation."

Today, 7 Sports can also report that Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula was at training camp today. Out of respect for Kim and the Pegula family we did not capture any photo or video of her while in Rochester today.

