Buffalo Bills fall 24-22 to Denver Broncos on last second field goal

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills were defeated by Denver Broncos in the final seconds of Monday night's game by a score of 24-22.

Buffalo chose to receive the opening kickoff. And on their first play of the game. Josh Allen's pass to James Cook would result in a fumble. Scooped up by the Broncos defense.

Denver would go three-and-out on the ensuing drive but would hit a 40-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The next Bills possession showed a lot more promise after a 3rd and 16 conversion to start the drive. Josh Allen and company would drive down the field in eight plays for 47 yards. Before a pass to Gabe Davis was dropped and off the deflection was intercepted by the Denver defense.

So through their first two drives. Buffalo had nothing but two turnovers to show for it.

Denver would follow up their initial field goal in the second quarter with an improbable touchdown. On fourth and two from inside the Bills 10-yard line. Russell Wilson was able to find Courtland Sutton in the endzone who somehow dragged both feet in bounds for the score. After the missed PAT, the Broncons would lead 9-0 with a little more than seven minutes to go in the first half.

On the ensuing drive, the Buffalo offense went up-tempo. And it paid off. They took only three minutes and 41 seconds to go 81 yards on eight plays. Ending in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Dalton Kincaid. A successful two-point conversion after a Broncos penalty made it a 9-8 ballgame in favor of Denver just minutes before the end of the half.

A one-score game however is not how this game would show on the scoreboard before halftime. After a Broncos' field goal to make it 12-8. Allen was picked off on his first throw of the ensuing drive. Which would lead to another Will Lutz field goal. 15-8 would be your score favoring Denver, heading into the break.

In third quarter the Bills defense came away with a well-earned fumble recovery. Which would lead to the game tying touchdown scored on a three-yard run by Latavius Murray.

Knotted at 15 all we head to the fourth quarter. Denver's Javonte Williams would score on three-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson. But a missed extra point gave the Bills a glimmer of hope. 21-15 they would trail with under four left to go in the game.

With that hope, Buffalo marched it all the way down the field. Allen rushed it into the end zone for six, and the extra point had Buffalo leading for the first time all game, 22-21.

With less than two minutes left in the game Denver was setup with ideal field position after a pass interference call on Bills cornerback Taron Johnson. In the final seconds Denver's Will Lutz missed a field goal, but Bills were flagged for having too many men on the field. Lutz succeeded in the next attempt to secure the win for Denver.