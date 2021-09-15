Watch
Bills' Beasley, Ferguson offer to buy away game tickets for fans upset by vaccine requirement

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley prior to the start of the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 10:18:29-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New health and safety protocols that require all guests 12 and over to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for any event at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center will soon go into place.

In response to the vaccine requirement that was announced Tuesday by Erie County officials and Pegula Sports & Entertainment, Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley and LS Reid Ferguson have offered to buy away game tickets for upset fans.

Beasley and Ferguson replied to fans on Twitter who were expressing their frustrations with the new rules and offered to buy them tickets to an away game.

Beginning September 25 at KeyBank Center and September 26 at Highmark Stadium, all guests 12 and over will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to attend any event at either venue.

Beginning October 31, all guests 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to attend any event at either venue.

Those who are under the age of 12 will be allowed to attend, but will be required to wear a mask at all times. There will be no option to provide a negative COVID-19 test and there will be no exceptions granted.

