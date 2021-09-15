Bills' Beasley, Ferguson offer to buy away game tickets for fans upset by vaccine requirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New health and safety protocols that require all guests 12 and over to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for any event at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center will soon go into place.

In response to the vaccine requirement that was announced Tuesday by Erie County officials and Pegula Sports & Entertainment, Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley and LS Reid Ferguson have offered to buy away game tickets for upset fans.

Beasley and Ferguson replied to fans on Twitter who were expressing their frustrations with the new rules and offered to buy them tickets to an away game.

If you find an away game you are able to go to then I will buy the tickets for you guys. DM me names and every thing snd I’ll figure out the best way to make it happen. Wish she could witness the mafia! https://t.co/LfBdULPcmK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) September 15, 2021

I hear you brother. If you can find your way to an away game this year, tix are on me 👊 #BillsMafia https://t.co/nFwpXK16wk — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) September 15, 2021

Beginning September 25 at KeyBank Center and September 26 at Highmark Stadium, all guests 12 and over will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to attend any event at either venue.

Beginning October 31, all guests 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to attend any event at either venue.

Those who are under the age of 12 will be allowed to attend, but will be required to wear a mask at all times. There will be no option to provide a negative COVID-19 test and there will be no exceptions granted.