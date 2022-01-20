Bills bar in Kansas City has 2,000 lbs of wings ready for Sunday

PARKVILLE, M.O. (WKBW) — About 20 minutes away from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, there’s a home away from home for Bills Mafia.

Al “there are a lot of bills fans, a lot of transplants here, so kind of a home base for them.” :06

That’s where you’ll find Bishop Timon graduate Al burns selling Labatt blue and cooking wings at Al’s bar and grill.

Our sports team stopped by for last year's playoff game.

Al is from South Buffalo.



He owns a sports bar in Kansas City that serves chicken wings and Labatt Blue.



He has plenty of friends in KC....but he wants this one, dammit #fanfeed #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/boOD9XveQb — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 22, 2021

Al's first opened its doors 12 years ago this week, hoping to fill a void in the area.

“I couldn’t find a decent chicken wing, they’re not very good here. I opened this bar as an avenue to sell chicken wings," said Burns.

His journey has taken him from the 716 to the 816, but he’s remained a loyal member of the mafia.

“I’ve been watching the Bills since I was 6 years old, I’ve been in it since the beginning. There’s a passion. It’s fun to watch," said Burns.

So he’s ready to host this weekend with 9 kegs and 40 cases of beer ready to go.

"I think we’re gonna have on hand close to 2,000 pounds of chicken wings," said Burns.

So if you were thinking about heading to KC.

“There’s still flights available and I hear there’s still tickets available, it’s still possible even if it’s a last-minute decision," said Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations, AAA.

If you want to fly, it's at least $450 round trip and it goes from there. And a drive to Arrowhead will cost you much less but take you about 14 hours.

"If you want to stay by the Kansas City airport, it’s about 30 minutes to the game, hotels are under $100, closer to the stadium it’ll cost you more. $150, but still a lot under 200," said Carey.

Once you arrive, Al is there to cheer along with you.

“I really think we can do it. There used to be an invincibility of Arrowhead when you come to Kansas City. As we proved to them earlier in the season, they are beatable. We’re getting used to winning and now we want it all. We can’t wait," said Burns.

Al’s Bar and Grill is also having a party this Saturday, from 5-7, where they'll raffling off Bills memorabilia including a signed Micah Hyde jersey. All proceeds benefit a Kansas City charity.

Al’s will be closed on Monday—hoping to celebrate a Bills win.