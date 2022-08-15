Bills back on practice field Sunday ahead of preseason matchup with Denver

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Week two of the preseason for the Buffalo Bills started with four cuts to the roster. Which included two offensive linemen Derek Kerstetter, Jordan Simmons. Cornerback Olaijah Griffin and tight end Jalen Wydermayer.

The Bills had to shrink that 90-man roster to 85 by Tuesday leaving one cut left to be made before then. But for some of the 85 guys still battling for their spot on this team. This week becomes all about building off of strong performances from preseason game number one.

More specifically, attention to detail is what head coach Sean McDermott is hoping to see from those players this week. The lessons learned from Saturday play a big role in shaping the outcomes of games moving forward. And getting that message across to not only fringe players but also the team’s veterans became the main focus point for Sunday’s practice.

"What leads to the win, what leads to the results? And that's what we really focused on in the meeting this morning was how do you get to the result. On both sides, not taking care of the football hurts the end game there. But then when you do take care of the football you see what can happen and how good we can be in those areas," says McDermott. "And those are little things that add up to big things in the end.”

One of those "little things" that often equate to being "big things," is establishing continuity on the offensive line. It's been talked about for most of the early part of this season. Injuries haven’t been the kindest to the Bills offensive front.

But one guy that has been working his way back into the mix is Rodger Saffold. Who’s spent a good portion of training camp recovering from a rib injury he suffered in a Los Angeles car accident. The time away was a cause for concern in terms of his ability to be thrown back into the fire. But the 13 year veteran has been around the block a few times and told reporters he knows exactly how make himself available in the most quickest and most efficient way possible.

“I’ve had no preseason games. I’ve done all the preseason games. Just kind of gradually building up. I’ve just the second preseason and maybe nothing else," Saffold says. "And to be honest I’ve done this so many times you know how to make yourself ready for the game.”

"I think that’s the phase Rodger is in now is knocking some of the rust off. Getting some of his conditioning back. And just making the football movements, added McDermott. "As opposed to what he was doing before and not doing. So it’s good to see.”