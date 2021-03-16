Menu

Bills agree to terms with punter Matt Haack

David Becker/AP
Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack (2) kicks the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 18:06:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW} — It appears the Buffalo Bills will have a new punter next season.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced they've agreed to terms with punter Matt Haack on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old free agent has been with the Miami Dolphins since 2017. Haack {pronounced HAWK} has appeared in 64 NFL games and averages 44.7 yards per punt. He has placed 114 punts inside the 20-yard-line while with the Dolphins.

According to multiple reports, the signing of Haack means the Bills will be moving on from Corey Bojorquez, who has been their punter for three-seasons.

